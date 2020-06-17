Our world has changed for the worse

As you and I have seen from our smartphones and televisions, we are in a pivotal time. Reason has been replaced by fanaticism. Honesty and truth seem like old-fashioned ideas, and lies have become necessary from public officials as well as media outlets.

Little by little, polarization is spreading through all the facets of our daily lives. Perhaps we have arrived at “The Age of Blame.” No one among us understands clearly the impact it will have.

Maybe, when we look back, we will only have regret to explain the story.

Armando Matos

Locust Grove

