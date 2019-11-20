Out-of-state billionaires bought local election
UMW Professor Stephen Farnsworth left out a key item in his Sunday commentary on the 28th House District election [“Changes in 28th District doomed GOP candidate,” Nov. 17]: a tidal wave of out-of-state money from far-left billionaires that flooded into the Joshua Cole campaign.
Funds from George Soros and Michael Bloomberg in New York, and Tom Steyer in California, utterly swamped Paul Milde’s efforts. Cole spent $805,531 to Milde’s $388,008, over twice as much, and over 12 times what he spent in his losing contest with Bob Thomas in 2017.
And Cole actually collected $1,148,957 (all figures are from the Virginia Public Access Project), which will leave him with a nice war chest of $343,000 for the next election.
I don’t think that Prof. Farnsworth’s premise is totally correct that changes in the 28th doomed the GOP. I think it was the out-of-state cash that made the difference.
That being said, the GOP will definitely need some new messaging to the new constituents, and more fundraising, to win the 2021 election and take back the seat from Mr. Cole.
The bottom line is that Joshua Cole will be a puppet on a string for the rich out-of-state billionaires who bought the election for him, and his primary concern will not be for the people of the 28th District.
Messrs. Soros, Bloomberg and Steyer: you certainly got your money’s worth on Nov. 5th!
A lesson from this election is that we need a new law in Virginia that says that no political campaign for any office in the commonwealth may accept any donation, however small, from out-of-state or out-of-country sources, and any received must be turned over to the state’s rainy day fund.
Bill Stewart
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.