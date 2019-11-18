Outpouring of love for late D.P. Newton is appreciated
I would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences over the monumental loss of my precious husband, D.P. Newton, historian, preservationist, carpenter, fisherman and forever friend.
I have always felt that D.P. was one of the most loved and respected people in this large community, and after hundreds of grieving friends came to his funeral, and after receiving 120 sympathy cards, I believe this has to be true.
Our family wishes to thank everyone who sent flowers, cards, heartfelt handwritten notes, phone calls, and sent donations to the Stafford County Historical Society in D.P.’s memory.
Thanks to the Stafford School Board for the use of Drew Middle School, and to Drew for hanging that striking picture of D.P. standing in his boat with Potomac Creek in the background in your hallowed halls.
Thank you, Stafford Board of Supervisors, for flying flags at half-staff, that wonderfully worded proclamation that I will always cherish, and for the honorable staff flag.
Thank you, Stafford Sheriff’s Department, for managing the overwhelming traffic. Bless you, Pastor Tim Dobson, for your faith-filled words spoken and to the New Hope Church family and all those who made and served food. And thank you, Horizon Funeral Home, for going above and beyond.
D.P. would be humbled by all the love and sorrow that keeps coming. My heart is broken forever, and life will never be the same without him, but ALL of you have made “marching forward,” as D.P. instructed, easier.
I was blessed beyond all measure for having loved D.P., the most godly and gracious man I have ever known.
Bonny Blakley Newton
Stafford
