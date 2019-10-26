Outside money,

big names trying

to influence our state elections

Recently I saw an article in the FLS that Alec Baldwin was going to campaign with Democrats in the Fredericksburg area. Big money and big names from outside of Virginia represent radical interests. Globalists Michael Bloomberg, George Soros and Tom Steyer, who have given millions to the Democrats in Virginia, live in protected homes and have bodyguards.

Look at the states that they are from that have failed their citizens: California and New York. They have high taxes, high numbers of homeless, high crime rates, sanctuary cities and no respect for law enforcement. People are living on the streets with trash, excrement, rats and diseases that we have not seen in many years.

Virginia has become a key battleground state they think they can win for a progressive path. If they win in November, it will be costly for Virginians and our way of life.

Vote for a fiscally responsible and safe Virginia.

Janet Bell

Spotsylvania

