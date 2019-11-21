Outstanding choice for new school superintendent
I want to express my deepest appreciation to the Fredericksburg City School Board for their passion, dutifulness, hard work and outstanding stewardship over the past several months as they chose to appoint Dr. Marceline Catlett as our next superintendent of schools.
My husband and I sat in the boardroom on Nov. 13, observing and hopeful as the final step of the board’s work unfolded.
I had observed from afar, by reading The Free Lance–Star over many months detailing the search actions of the board. My husband and I were blessed to meet Dr. Catlett prior to the board meeting.
All these experiences filled my heart with joy when Dr. Catlett was revealed as the new superintendent.
I have been blessed to serve the better interests of a school board as an elected member, and am still feeling the deepest appreciation to all who elected me to serve for three terms/12 years.
We watched the orchestration of the board’s Unity of Song, this beautiful music that resounded with educational excellence. Lifting and reaffirming the excitement within the voices and spirits of the people that evening, and which we hope is spreading across the Fredericksburg community.
This one evening offered pleasure to me beyond compare. I remain ever so grateful.
Paulette Johnson
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.