Overdose victim forces us to focus
on drug issue
The March 3 article [“Man charged with felony murder in Stafford case in which an overdose victim was dumped in a ditch”] was very informative.
As the crime and murder rates in our town are often low, averaging less than one murder a year, it was very upsetting to know that this year those averages were raised a little more.
The article made us pay more attention to the drug issue, as the victim’s death was caused by an overdose too. It also compelled me to be more cautious and pay more attention to the people around me.
And to consider what led Dontae Marcellus Sanders to become a drug dealer in Stafford at that point in his life.
Niah Gray
Stafford
