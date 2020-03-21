Paper towels needed in public restrooms
Living during this current coronavirus pandemic exposes an unfortunate long-standing problem encountered in public restrooms. Published research suggests that around 30 percent of public restroom users do not wash their hands after use—a number skewed upwards, perhaps, by men (possibly the same whose aim is poor?).
Those who actually wash their hands in restrooms with just air hand dryers available upon exit are faced with using a door handle touched sometime previously by someone who did not wash their hands. At least in restrooms with paper towels, one can take an extra towel to cover the handle.
Perhaps the experience of this epidemic will result in some needed changes and retrofitting of public restroom design!
Charles Brewer
Locust Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.