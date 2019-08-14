Parents should set a good example
To the mom who bullied my 6-year-old son, shame on you!
He was so excited to see that his friend was in his class this year. He wanted to sit by her so bad, but what did you say right in front of him? “No, you’ll sit there and become a chatterbox and get in trouble. Find another seat.”
You crushed my son’s feelings. Little kids are impressionable. It is parents’ job to help them make good choices, and that starts with not hurting other kids’ feelings.
It’s also extremely important to not start separating little kids from other little kids. That is the beginning of a life of elitism and bullying.
Keta Montgomery
Stafford