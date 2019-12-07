Parking in Stafford has gotten worse

Last year, I wrote a letter to the editor bemoaning the unholy mess of public parking in residential areas in Stafford County. The unholy mess is now even worse.

The problem is that the Stafford County government allows private parking on public streets. Throughout the county, vehicles are permanently parked for years at a time, effectively blocking access to other vehicle owners who could park there. Not to mention the eyesores.

By definition, in the Stafford County Codes (#28-25), “public” is: “Public area—any public place, public area or right of way open to use by the general public, or navigable body of water.”

It is time that Stafford County got rid of these eyesores and open up the spaces for others to use on public streets.

Kenneth D. Dunn

Stafford

