Pastor Peyton is
an inspiration
I have known Pastor Peyton Embrey since he was a very shy little boy. His family lived at Goldvein, mine at Morrisville. I am much older, but we attended the same schools.
A relative of mine who lives in Northern Virginia never misses an opportunity to visit Mount Carmel Baptist Church. We both know and love several generations of church members and recently attended their homecoming celebration.
As usual, Pastor Peyton was in great form. He has knowledge, compassion and humor and is an inspiration to all who meet him.
Bonnie Stone
King George
