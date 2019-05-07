Pay for teacher mental health first-aid training
A recent news article reports that a group of high school students met with state Sen. Creigh Deeds to advocate for the importance of mental health first-aid training in schools.
Research shows that mental health first-aid training is effective in reducing stigma and increasing teachers’ knowledge of mental health disorders. Teachers report that they feel more confident intervening when students are struggling with mental illnesses.
Unfortunately, Deed’s bill (SB 1472) died in the Education and Health subcommittee because education advocates argue that despite benefits to teachers , they would not be paid for attending this training. It’s disheartening that our state legislators so undervalue the hard work of teachers by not compensating them for the extra training in mental health first-aid that would not only improve students’ mental health, but also their education.
Let’s pay for teachers to receive mental health first-aid training for the health of our kids.
Erica McTeer
Stafford