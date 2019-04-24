Stafford teachers deserve decent pay
Stafford County is in the midst of a building boom. In order to sell houses to families, you must have excellent schools. In order to have excellent schools, you must have exceptional teachers in the classrooms.
Our teachers have been asked to deal with larger class sizes, higher test score demands and less support from administrators. Wages have not kept pace with the cost of living as evidenced by the lack of affordable housing.
Some teachers struggle to make ends meet and find it difficult to live in the county that they work in. Pay Stafford teachers a decent salary.
Deborah Witalec
Stafford