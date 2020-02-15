Pelosi’s behavior at SOTU was classless

While watching the State of the Union address, I did notice that President Trump didn’t shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand. I believe he did not notice that her hand was partially extended, and she seemed miffed from then on.

Did Ms. Pelosi notice that the president didn’t attempt to shake Vice President Mike Pence’s hand either?

At the end of the speech that had several high points that most of the crowd and many of us at home were impressed with came Pelosi’s shameless tearing up of the president’s speech as all of us looked on shocked and speechless by her actions.

Which proves to me that this “lass has no class.” Hopefully her party will tell her how to act like an adult while she is in public.

Tom Rankins

Spotsylvania

