Pelosi’s past

words betray her current actions

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, speaking on the House floor on Dec. 18, 1998, said: “Today the Republican majority is not judging the president with fairness but impeaching him with a vengeance. In the investigation of the president, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear—privacy, fairness, checks and balances—have been seriously violated.

“And why? … We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton. And until the Republicans free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer.

“I rise to oppose these unfair motions, which call for removal of the president of the United States from office.”

What carrot offered by the Democratic Party could lure a person to denigrate the essence of her character by stomping on what she once considered to be fairness?

Marge Meskunas

Locust Grove

Tags

Load comments