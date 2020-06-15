People are frightened to speak their minds
America is the envy of many around the world because it represents freedom. The Constitution grants us numerous freedoms, one of which is the freedom to think and speak our minds.
However, people are frightened to say what they think or get into conversations about politics or current events.
Why? The liberals and leftists push the mantra that words hurt people’s feelings. Words that are perceived or deemed offensive are criticized or demonized. Even the liberal media is playing a role in oppressing the First Amendment.
President Trump tweets because it gives him a platform to communicate directly to the people without his words being misinterpreted or edited to fit the liberal narrative.
If liberals were genuinely concerned with the welfare of the country, why are they pushing to control our freedom to express ourselves? Is it that they want to fully control speech like China and Russia control their people with an iron fist?
Recently, the liberal San Antonio City Council banned the words, “China virus or Wuhan virus.” Why? They found that these words were not compassionate or did not reflect their values.
Saul Alinsky wrote, “He who controls the language controls the masses.” It is no wonder that Alinsky is so revered by the liberals and leftists today.
Dr. Danny L. Athanasaw
Spotsylvania
