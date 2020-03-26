People need help
for COVID-19 now
As a member of the local School Board, I helped hand out meals to children at one of Stafford County’s public schools. Many of the parents expressed their fear and uncertainty about this prolonged shutdown, how they needed help, and how they wished our national leadership was doing as much as our local leadership.
People need help, but Congress seems intent on bailing out businesses with no strings attached, while making citizens jump through hoops and deciding those who are the most vulnerable are just not worth helping.
Risk for Americans is considered personal, somehow a result of their poor planning, but risk for corporations is considered public, an accident of circumstances for which they must be bailed out.
It will not be corporations in hospitals on life support. It will not be corporations succumbing to COVID-19 as they treat patients without adequate personal protection equipment. It will be people.
I’m sure that to the president, the security of the cruise lines and hotel industry is of paramount importance, but it is the people who will die from his ignorant and reckless decisions. Congress must act to protect the people first. Fight about the slush funds for Trump’s businesses later.
Elizabeth Warner
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.