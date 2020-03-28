People need to take this health crisis seriously
Some people, like Al King of Spotsylvania, should not put their ignorance on display. When his letter [“Overreaction to coronavirus is shutting down economy”] was published on March 25, the deaths from coronavirus had almost doubled to over 1,000. The number of infections in the U.S. had increased to over 68,000.
In one day, Elmhurst General Hospital in Queens, N.Y., the hospital where I was born , saw 13 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Where is our common sense? Our common sense says that when a disease has a two-week contagion period with no symptoms, we probably need to be extremely careful about who we come in contact with. This is not like other contagions that don’t have as serious a transmission rate. Nor is it like car accidents or gun violence, where there is no transmission opportunity.
The flu? I understand that one person with the flu might infect 1.3 people, whereas a person infected with coronavirus can infect three people.
I would ask Mr. King if he were willing to expose himself to someone known to be diagnosed with coronavirus. Of course he wouldn’t! But if a person hasn’t been diagnosed and is in the 10-day period when there are no symptoms, what then?
This is a bad situation. We need to be careful and watch out for each other. Nations are not shutting down for the fun of it! I thank God our governor is a medical doctor who understands these issues much better than I do, and I trust that he will, true to his oath, “do no harm.”
Mr. King, I wonder what you are doing to protect yourself these days. Hopefully as much as other Spotsylvania residents.
Bob Martin
Spotsylvania
