20 percent of Virginia doctors were educated overseas

The Free Lance–Star was right to draw attention to Virginia’s looming doctor shortage [“Virginia’s doctor shortage is coming soon,” Sept. 21]. But the editorial neglected to mention one important source of future doctors for the state: international medical schools.

International medical graduates, many of whom are U.S. citizens, are well-suited to fill gaps in the physician workforce.

For starters, they often specialize in primary care. In 2019, 70 percent of international medical grads chose primary care residencies—nearly double the rate of U.S. medical graduates. IMGs also tend to work in rural and other underserved areas.

One in five doctors currently practicing in Virginia was educated overseas. This year, 22 graduates of the school I lead began medical residencies in Virginia. St. George’s is the second-largest source of doctors for the United States.

Dr. G. Richard Olds

President,

St. George’s University

Grenada, West Indies

Tags

Load comments