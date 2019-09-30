20 percent of Virginia doctors were educated overseas
The Free Lance–Star was right to draw attention to Virginia’s looming doctor shortage [“Virginia’s doctor shortage is coming soon,” Sept. 21]. But the editorial neglected to mention one important source of future doctors for the state: international medical schools.
International medical graduates, many of whom are U.S. citizens, are well-suited to fill gaps in the physician workforce.
For starters, they often specialize in primary care. In 2019, 70 percent of international medical grads chose primary care residencies—nearly double the rate of U.S. medical graduates. IMGs also tend to work in rural and other underserved areas.
One in five doctors currently practicing in Virginia was educated overseas. This year, 22 graduates of the school I lead began medical residencies in Virginia. St. George’s is the second-largest source of doctors for the United States.
Dr. G. Richard Olds
President,
St. George’s University
Grenada, West Indies
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.