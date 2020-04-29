Personal decisions should not pose danger to others
We are currently going through a very difficult time that is affecting our health and economy. We now have a group of people who, in their quest for individual rights, are willing to take the chance of becoming infected or possibly dying.
This is their right, and I have no problem with that. I do have a problem with them now having the ability to infect others and cause them to become ill and possibly die.
We all know that the economy is hurting, but many people are hurting in many different ways. I cannot compare the pain of a family losing a loved one to your desire to go out to eat and shop. We are all trying to deal with this new life situation the best we can, but it is not for us to decide to put others in danger.
We would all love to go back to the fall of 2019 when life was so different. One thing we should learn is how good we had it then and to love the people around us every day.
As individuals, we all have the ability to make our own decisions. I can only hope that people will make decisions that do not put others in danger.
Elliot Hatfield
Stafford
