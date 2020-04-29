Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL, CALVERT, CARROLL, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY, CHARLES, FREDERICK, NORTHERN BALTIMORE, NORTHWEST HARFORD, NORTHWEST HOWARD, NORTHWEST MONTGOMERY, PRINCE GEORGES, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN BALTIMORE, AND ST. MARYS. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, CULPEPER, EASTERN LOUDOUN, FAIRFAX, KING GEORGE, NORTHERN FAUQUIER, ORANGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, SPOTSYLVANIA, STAFFORD, AND WESTERN LOUDOUN. * FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO THURSDAY EVENING ALONG AND AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD FRONT. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL TOTALS OF ONE AND HALF TO TWO AND HALF INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR UP TO THREE INCHES. * THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL WILL LIKELY RESULT IN SMALL STREAM AND MAIN STEM RIVER FLOODING. MODERATE RIVER FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&