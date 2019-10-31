Our school board provides educational programs for children and most importantly needs to provide vision for the district that reflects the community and its teachers. Living in our community and having worked side-by-side with Phillip Scott in the Lake Wilderness Property Owners Association, I know he will represent the Chancellor District with an uncommon level of hard working dedication, insightful balance to attain a better future for our children, and a communication ethic that is cordial, transparent, hears, and helps.
In the formulation and execution of programs for our Property Owners Association, which he served as the president, I watched him expertly handle difficult and even contentious situations for the community successfully. Whether with governmental entities or community members he always showed heart-felt attention and skilled expertise that not only eased tensions, but also got the job done to the satisfaction of those on all sides of an issue. He is one of those rare individuals who knows how to find the path that brings all parties together and work for a better future with complete integrity and transparency.
Phillip Scott will bring to our school board much needed qualities that go beyond simply what subject matter expertise can do alone. More importantly, he will listen with an attentive ear to each and every one of us, he will skillfully work with us in the Chancellor District in a way that finds common ground to bring us together, then passionately and tirelessly fights for the issues important to our community's school children, parents, and teachers.
It is time for a change that can actually successfully build common goals for the District's future. Your vote for Phillip Scott for the School Board Chancellor District will give our children a better future.
William Paolini
Spotsylvania
