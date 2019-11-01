Virginians want a healthy environment, and we need leaders in the General Assembly who share this priority.
We have the ability to reduce carbon dioxide pollution by setting meaningful renewable energy goals for Virginia, investing in clean energy technologies, and boosting energy efficiency and so much more.
On Nov. 5, Virginians will head to the polls to vote in Virginia General Assembly elections. In the last legislative session, foes of the environment and renewable energy threatened all citizens of our state with their inaction. We must elect delegates and senators who will act swiftly and boldly on climate change.
That is why 1Planet strongly supports Amy Laufer for Senate and encourages you to vote for her on Nov. 5.
Christine Matthews, Susanna Carey and Jennifer Roda
co-founders, 1Planet
