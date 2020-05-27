Planned Parenthood is not a small business
Recently, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sent a letter to the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration, calling on them to stop pressuring Planned Parenthood to return over $80 million in loans they received through the Paycheck Protection Program.
The letter claimed this effort was “Ideologically-driven to score points for the Trump Administration.” And our two illustrious senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both signed that letter.
To blatantly ignore the purpose of the PPP, which is to provide financial relief to small businesses that need help paying bills, meeting payroll, etc. is typical of Democrats in general and Sen. Schumer in particular.
Planned Parenthood is the nations’ largest abortion provider. They have over $2 billion in assets. In 2018, Planned Parenthood received $563.8 million in taxpayer funding, up from $543.7 million in 2017.
In fact, there was an increase in every single one of their financial categories, including total revenue, revenue over expenses and private contributions. Yet every single non-abortion services category showed a decrease: breast exams, pap tests, cancer screenings, prevention procedures, well-woman exams, provisions of birth control information and services, and adoption referrals. All of this can be found at Heritage.org.
Want to know what else increased? The number of abortions performed by Planned Parenthood. They performed more abortions in 2018 than in the last eight years. There were 177 abortions performed for every adoption referral.
Planned Parenthood plans on spending $45 million in 2020 on political donations. So it’s not surprising that Senate Democrats have come out swinging to protect Planned Parenthood.
Our two senators in Virginia care more about providing funding to the largest abortion provider in the nation than to struggling small businesses. I wonder how much of that $45 million they will receive?
Scott Karhan
Culpeper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.