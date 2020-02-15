Planning Commission set dangerous precedent
A Planning Commission that doesn’t plan. That was my take-away from the City of Fredericksburg Planning Commission meeting held on Feb. 12.
I attended the meeting to voice my opposition to the amendment to the Planned Development-Commercial District (PD-C) that would permit additional residential development in Celebrate Virginia South. The amendment ending up passing 3–1, with James Pates being the only commissioner to vote no, and Rene Rodriguez, Kenneth Gantt and Thomas O’Toole voting in favor of the developers.
I was opposed to the amendment because the last thing Fredericksburg needs is more residential housing units. A few others and I spoke against the amendment for reasons ranging from crumbling infrastructure and road improvements being a priority to insufficient utilities, emergency services and schools not being configured into the discussion.
Lack of affordable housing was brought up to the commissioners, and for the sake of saving face, they added that 5 percent of the residential units must be dedicated to affordable housing. But they don’t even have a concrete definition of what affordable housing means.
The kicker of the night was when another public speaker brought up the fact that the Planning Commission does not have a strategic plan in place to mitigate the amount of growth that the city can handle.
I know corruption when I see it, and the decisions that are being made by the Planning Commission are nothing short of corrupt! Their tyrannical and greed-driven decisions are destroying Fredericksburg.
The Planning Commission ultimately decided to set the precedent to allow special use permits to override maxed-out residential permits. So the next time you try to leave your driveway but can’t get out of the parking lot, you can thank Commissioners Rodriguez, Gantt, and O’Toole!
Caryn Prasse
Spotsylvania
