Plea for redirection of anger will fall
on deaf ears
I agree with Mr. Biacan on most of his June 3 letter [“Anarchy not answer to police brutality”]. Unfortunately, he is under the impression that these “out-of-towners” who stream to local protests can be convinced to redirect “their anger and passions in other more constructive and impactful ways.”
Apparently he doesn’t understand that their sole purpose is to incite the violence and destruction we saw on the news. That is their only goal. They are trained anarchists who will stop at nothing to bring down all government, not just President Trump.
This is a highly coordinated effort to bring as much confusion and terror as possible by using those who are truly trying to bring much-needed social reform to our country.
Violence is never the answer to changing the minds of the public. What we saw each night was nothing short of an attempt to overthrow local authority to create a void that the “revolutionists” can fill with their hateful rhetoric and violent destruction of property owned by the people they profess to help.
For every Macy’s that was looted, there were dozens of locally owned stores and shops that were totally wiped out. Who does that help? Not Mom and Pop. It only serves to promote the anarchists’ agenda of destruction and chaos.
It’s past time for an investigation to find the source and money behind these domestic terror groups. Capitol Hill is always looking for a reason for a good investigation—this would be one that is worthy of their time.
Ed Kerr
Stafford
