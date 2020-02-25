Keep Falmouth Beach open
I must protest Stafford County Parks And Recreation Commission’s decision on the Falmouth Beach to “redesignate the popular recreational beach area as a natural area.”
Falmouth Beach is unique on the Rappahannock River in the Fredericksburg area. I recall many summer days looking down from the bridge at scores of people in the water and on the beach. I have taken my dogs to frolic there.
I find this decision to be shortsighted considering how popular the beach is to so many people.
The county’s $40,000 annual cost is a bargain in a fiscal 2020 budget of over $600 million. That’s .006 of 1 percent.
The closest other riverfront beach is Aquia Landing, some distance away in North Stafford. Please keep the Falmouth Beach open.
Chris Mendl
Falmouth
