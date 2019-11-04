Please sweep

the acorns off

your sidewalks

With the abundance of acorns this year, it has become a problem walking on some of the sidewalks.

It would be nice if the residents/businesses that have oak trees near their sidewalks would make a generous effort to perhaps sweep the acorns off the walks before someone gets injured.

It just seems that this year we are seeing more acorns than in recent past years. I would like to thank you in advance for your efforts in trying to control this problem.

Joseph Boucher

Fredericksburg

