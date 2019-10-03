Plenty of blame
to go around in
opioid epidemic
Admittedly, I am not a fan of Big Pharma, but I feel like it’s getting a bad rap. I feel bad for the Sackler family, Perdue Pharma and other pharmaceutical companies.
Everyone wants to point the finger at them and hold them responsible for the opioid epidemic simply because they are the easiest and wealthiest culprits. What about the doctors and clinics prescribing ridiculous amounts of medication? Or the pharmacies filling these opiate orders without question? Aren’t they the first ones aware of individual overconsumption? They are making money off this epidemic, too.
The manufacturers and distributors only produce the supply to meet the demands. Why is no one shaming or questioning the medical facilities creating that demand?
Nikki Ryan
Rappahannock Regional Jail
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.