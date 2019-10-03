Plenty of blame

to go around in

opioid epidemic

Admittedly, I am not a fan of Big Pharma, but I feel like it’s getting a bad rap. I feel bad for the Sackler family, Perdue Pharma and other pharmaceutical companies.

Everyone wants to point the finger at them and hold them responsible for the opioid epidemic simply because they are the easiest and wealthiest culprits. What about the doctors and clinics prescribing ridiculous amounts of medication? Or the pharmacies filling these opiate orders without question? Aren’t they the first ones aware of individual overconsumption? They are making money off this epidemic, too.

The manufacturers and distributors only produce the supply to meet the demands. Why is no one shaming or questioning the medical facilities creating that demand?

Nikki Ryan

Rappahannock Regional Jail

Stafford

