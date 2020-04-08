Plenty of blame to go around on virus preparedness
Our leaders, politicians and health care providers who are constantly blaming the administration for the current state of preparedness we are in need to look in the mirror. Why does the media not ask them why we do not have the masks, ventilators, gloves, ICU units, etc. that we need?
Did they not plan for this after the recent swine flu and SARS epidemics, when the nation’s stockpile of masks was depleted but apparently never re-filled? Did they not build up robust stockpiles of needed supplies?
As an example, a New York study in 2015 suggested that 18,600 ventilators would be needed in the event of an influenza pandemic. At the time, only 4,000–6,000 were available. Did they stockpile the thousands of additional ventilators the study suggested would be needed?
Reasons for the various shortfalls are many, the primary one being the lack of available financial resources. Do you fund critical programs needed now or stockpile materials to handle a possible situation in the future? Do you have the storage space, maintenance facilities and trained personnel to run them, which will be a recurring cost?
Do you buy materials now that may be obsolete when needed years down the road? What do you do with items with expiration dates—flood the markets, adversely impacting current business?
We can build portable hospital units, but where will the doctors, nurses, lab technicians, food providers, etc. come from to operate these facilities when set up? How will we fund what we need?
These are complicated, expensive issues with no easy solutions. My main point is to please stop the blame game. All parties, all governments, and all industries are responsible. Focus instead on what we need to do now and how to address a similar event in the future.
Todd Blose
Stafford
