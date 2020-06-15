Police deserve respect, higher pay
Police are under fire from all sides. What a thankless job. Certainly they could do better. However, we citizens could do a better, too.
I see two obvious areas that need scrutiny and improvement.
First, raise the recruiting standards, with emphasis on character, intelligence and a clean background.
Secondly, pay the officers more. While we demand quality and integrity in our officers, we pay them peanuts.
Like public school teachers, you are not necessarily getting quality people unless you pay them more. Cops risk their lives daily, put up with abuse, and have high stress levels that they cannot help bringing home to their loved ones. We expect officers to avoid the opportunity to grift when we barely pay them a living wage.
We need the police. While there are some bad apples in their ranks who should be given the boot, most are honest and hard-working. In these difficult times, cops are particularly essential and should be supported, respected and paid more for their critical—and stressful—work.
John C. Feeney
Stafford
