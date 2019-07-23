Policy disagreements are not racism
Racist, racist, racist is the accusation used by Democrats when you disagree with their policies. One is not allowed to disagree with their thoughtless or radical policies on the basis of substance. No. If you do, you are a racist. Or maybe you are a misogynist or a bigot.
This claim that our president and Republicans in general are racists is really curious. After all, it was the Democrats of the past who formed the Ku Klux Klan, elected a KKK Grand Wizard as senator (Robert Byrd), blocked African American children from entering white schools (Jim Crow laws), v oted against a bill allowing African Americans voting rights (Sen. Al Gore Sr.), supported “white only” facilities and locations, and many other instances of blatant racism.
What hypocrites! Of course, if you incessantly tell the lie that Republicans are racists for decades, many ignorant Americans will believe it.
Democrats have no policies that will improve the life of Americans, particularly African Americans. For decades they have promised the respected and valued African American community that their policies will improve their lives. Empty failed rhetoric! Could it be that some of that true racism still exists in the liberal establishment?
Their hate for our president and any conservative is intense, ugly and ubiquitous. Their approach is to ruin these Americans and their families, not to debate issues on their merit. They have no policies.
I am tired of this claim of racism. It’s ugly and demonstrable as untrue. Let’s cease and desist.
F.C. Dugan III
Hague