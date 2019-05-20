Politicians are like professional athletes
Anthony Davies and James R. Harrigan’s article [“Real story behind Amazon’s federal taxes,” May 17] is a fantastic reminder of what really powers American politics: voter ignorance.
Regardless of what side of the aisle they sit on, politicians need voters who are either uninformed or misinformed in order to advance their own self-serving interests. These interests almost always focus on money, power via influence, and then more money.
Politicians are like professional athletes: the pay is good, but the endorsement deals are where the real money is!
But instead of touchdowns or goals, politicians pad their stats with votes courtesy of an uninformed electorate that in turn drives up their market value for million-dollar speaking engagements and book deals. And without term limits, as long as the votes keep rolling in, politicians are never, ever past their prime and thus the birth of the most costly phrase in the English language: career politician.
In this day of fake news and alternate truths, the best way to cut through the half-truths and outright lies is to follow the money. Nine out of 10 times, it leads from your pocket to your favorite politician’s!
Peter Corrao
Fredericksburg