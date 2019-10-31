Politics has changed a lot over last 50 years
Politics today seems strange to many of us who have been observing and participating for the past 50 years or so. One does not have to have been around for nearly that long to remember when Republicans and Democrats sparred over the size of government, the levels of taxes and spending, and other such questions that have divided Americans since the founding.
Today, however, we are forced to confront issues that barely existed, or at least no one thought about in the last century.
We now have to be concerned about what our school boards are going to decide regarding which restrooms and locker rooms students are allowed to use, as well as what pronouns they are forced to use.
We restrain ourselves from stating our views in public regarding what we think should be done to secure our nation’s borders.
We listen to the news about elected officials openly speaking of a world where newborn survivors of abortion are set aside (“comfortably”?) while those in charge decide their fate.
We hear candidates debate whether churches should retain their historic tax-exempt status if they cling to no-longer-acceptable beliefs on marriage.
These, and other issues unique to today, are not really being debated. They are presented on a take-it-or-leave-it basis, and the consequence of leaving it is to be written out of polite society and labelled a racist or other pejorative of the day.
The very strangest part of the whole story is that Republicans, who hold pretty much to the same principles that they and the bulk of the American people professed just a few years ago, are now considered the “extremists,” while Democrats, who every week propose new ways for us to think, paint themselves as in the mainstream.
Lester Gabriel
Stafford
