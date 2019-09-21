Poorly maintained utility poles are causing blight
Virginia utilities and the State Corporation Commission that regulates them are failing communities by not ensuring their facilities are better maintained.
College Heights in Fredericksburg has numerous utility poles in need of repair or removal. Some of the problem poles in the neighborhood include: a short, damaged pole attached to a new pole with black tape and loose wires on Stafford Avenue at William Street; a stub of pole next to one in use with loose wires on Dandridge Street; old and new poles next to each other on Payne Street.
The neighborhood is enjoying a major redo. Homes are being upgraded, and new ones have been built on infill lots. These poorly maintained utility poles are a blight on the neighborhood. The addition of new poles with boxes on top of them are altering the neighborhood landscape, as are taller poles more suitable for industrial areas.
The city and state regulators need to find a means to better manage these utilities to eliminate this blight.
Rodger Provo
Fredericksburg
