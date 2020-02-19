President Trump
is a bully
The definition of bullying is the ongoing misuse of power through an individual’s repeated verbal, physical and/or social behavior that intends to cause physical, social or psychological harm to another individual. School districts have enacted anti-bullying policies to protect our children. The schools inform both parents and school children of the anti-bullying school policy. These anti-bullying policies are there to protect our children.
Unfortunately, there is no federal anti-bullying law or policy. Whether you accept it or not, the president of the United States is a bully. President Trump has continually misused his power to verbally abuse others with the intent to harm them socially and psychologically. He has used both bullying and fear tactics to control the Republicans in Congress. He uses the same tactics when he uses Twitter. He has eliminated from his administration anyone who questions his authority.
Adolf Hitler used the same tactics to gain power in Germany in the 1930s; Putin has used the same tactics to control modern-day Russia.
Donald Trump has tried to convince the public that the media are the enemy of the people. He has gone as far as to question a senator’s faith. He verbally attacks anyone who criticizes his behavior or who he sees as an enemy. It is fortunate we live in a democracy where the president cannot control the media nor have those he sees as his enemy arrested or killed.
In November 2020, the voting public will choose who will be president of the United States. It will be the voting public who will choose what type of president occupies the White House. It is the voting public that will decide what type of government controls our democracy.
Norman Cramer
Locust Grove
