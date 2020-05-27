Principal leaves a strong impression
I have heard that Ms. Rebecca Wardlow, the principal of Winding Creek Elementary, was nominated as the principal of the year. I fully agree with this nomination. I know her for her highly kind actions. I am grateful I was able to attend a school led by such an amazing principal.
She was the person who walked me to my classroom on my first day in Winding Creek as a new student toward the end of 1st grade. The principal who drove me to my house, because I had no idea where my house was when I got to my stop on my bus.
We were all fortunate to get not only a good education because of her, but useful instructions for school and for life.
Now I am finishing up my 5th grade, and while I will not be in elementary school any longer, Mrs. Wardlow has my respect forever.
Hassan Rashid
Stafford
