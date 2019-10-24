Principal made school breakfast program a success
October, National Principals Month, is an opportunity to celebrate and give thanks to principals in our communities. I’d like to acknowledge the important work of Principal Courtney Wheeler at Lafayette Upper Elementary School in Fredericksburg.
One in seven children in Virginia live in families that struggle with hunger. We know Breakfast After the Bell, a program that increases access to school breakfast by making it a part of the school day, is a proven way to help end childhood hunger.
There are also academic benefits: Research indicates that eating breakfast at school helps children improve classroom performance, attendance and promotes healthy habits.
Principal Wheeler understands the importance of students starting each day with a nutritious breakfast. Soon after assuming her current role, she began working with the School Nutrition Department to see how they could make breakfast more accessible.
Realizing that their traditional breakfast model was lacking participation from students, Principal Wheeler partnered with the School Nutrition Department and worked with teachers and staff to better understand the needs of students. Afterward, the school implemented a successful Grab-and-Go breakfast model.
These efforts led to a large increase in student participation in breakfast, and a calmer environment in the classroom—a win-win for everyone.
Claire Mansfield
Virginia State Director,
No Kid Hungry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.