Progressive is not
a bad word
The headline on Linda White’s Sept. 8 column [“Progressive train is taking society backwards”] caught my attention because I consider myself one. It basically talked about how everyone was barbaric before Christianity made people act right.
I can’t disagree with that because I told my son that very thing when he was growing up. But I was thinking that now the word progressive has been in the news a lot, just not at all in this context.
Then on Sept. 10, it was there again: [“Progressives try to keep criminals out of jail”]. The article was obviously written to latch onto fear not only of those bad criminals, but also of progressives.
Let’s take a different point of view. According to the Sentencing Project—we, the United States of America, home of the free—are ranked first in incarceration, with a 500 percent increase in the last 40 years. I’ve watched documentaries that say for 80 percent of the crimes we lock people up for here, other countries issue a fine or other consequences.
These articles are trying to entrench readers in the attitude of fear and need for order, but can’t you see it’s gotten out of hand—a police state, some say?
Lastly, I would ask you, is it conservative to just lock people up? We can and should do better.
Terri Robertson
King George
