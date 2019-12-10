Proposed gun law
is assault on gun owners’ civil rights
The FLS’ editorial on Nov. 30 [“No easy answers to gun violence”] was balanced, rational and reasonable. The only protest I noticed tended to be initially reasonable, but then degenerated into a shrill rant.
But Cathy Dyson’s article on Dec. 5 contains whopping errors. The currently proposed firearms legislation does not concern actual assault rifles, which are machine guns regulated by the National Firearms Act of 1934.
Senate Bill 16, as proposed, covers much more than transportation of “assault rifles,” making it a felony to own a semi-automatic rifle or shotgun with certain arbitrary characteristics. These firearms—possibly soon to designated “assault weapons” and banned—are commonly owned firearms used for competition, hunting, target shooting and other lawful pursuits.
Is this proposed action justified? Looking at the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report for 2018, more homicides were committed using nothing more than bare hands and feet than were committed using all types of rifles. More homicides were committed using carpenter’s hammers, baseball bats, shovels and other household items or tools than with so-called “assault weapons.”
On this basis, it would seem that the proposed law is an assault on a basic civil right and without rational basis.
The late Helen Keller seemed to have a much firmer grasp of reality that many people have today when she said: “Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature, nor do the children of men as a whole experience it.”
Don’t depend upon summaries of bills or studies. The nasty stuff is generally buried in the text where it’s intended to be overlooked. Even if SB 16 is simply intended to be an Overton Window gambit—and it’s not—it’s a stunning assault on the populace.
William Moore
Ladysmith
