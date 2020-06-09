Protesters are not the same as rioters
The AP article by Julie Pace [“Trump strongman tactics test his limits,” June 5] contains some factual inaccuracies, whether done intentionally or not.
In describing President Trump’s possible plan to use the military to regain control of a situation gone horribly out of control, Ms. Pace repeatedly uses the words “protests” and “protesters” in situations where “riots” and “rioters” would have been more appropriate.
Protesters are those like the people near the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office profiled on the cover of Friday’s paper who were described as peaceful and friendly. They were acting within the boundaries of the law. No threats were made or action taken against them.
Rioters are those who destroy property, set buildings on fire, loot and physically attack police officers and others. These people must be stopped.
As a person who has friends and family in several of the cities beset by these riots, I am thankful that President Trump is willing to do what he can to protect the good people in these cities when the local leadership or state governors have been unable or unwilling to do so.
Tom Turro
King George
