Protests not listed as reason for
COVID increase
It seems that each day, the FLS prints a running total of COVID-19 cases for your readers. In your continuing effort to keep the public informed, you cite several reasons for the ever-increasing numbers of infections.
One reason you cite is because there are more test kits. Another reason is because of the increasing numbers of businesses opening. Another reason is because of social distancing rules being relaxed.
The Fredericksburg area was doing very well with the numbers until about 10 days ago, when people forgot protocol and began protesting. Apparently, the paper didn’t feel it necessary to include this.
On Sunday, June 14, there were two pictures on your front page showing parades—or whatever they were. Not many participants had masks on.
On page six, the masks are a little more prevalent; however, unmasked people are still visible.
It looks like The Free Lance–Star is not reporting COVID-19 information fairly. When printing pandemic information, please report it with a little more accuracy and honesty.
Cliff Cusick
Stafford
