Proud of my Confederate ancestors
I would like to respond to the May 23, 2019, letter from Daniel Zim [“Confederate statue removal is long overdue”].
Sir, Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson resigned their commissions for two reasons:
Jackson because of a dispute with his superior officer, and Lee because he could not draw his sword against Virginia!
Both honorable and legal actions that you chose to ignore.
Lee and Jackson were men of Christian values and high moral standards.
Let’s study Union Gens.William T. Sherman and Philip H. Sheridan if you want to discuss the terrible but sanctioned actions against civilians!
Sir, your unfair attempt to equate Lee and Jackson to Nazi criminals is both ignorant and unfair.
I thank God that men like Lee and Jackson lived.
My ancestors wore gray uniforms with these two great Americans, and I am extremely and eternally proud of them.
John Clatterbuck
Culpeper