Public health, safety should be bipartisan effort
Regarding Gov. Northam’s requirement of face masks in public buildings, it is clear that this will present challenges for businesses with regard to enforcement. However, the science is clear that this requirement is the simplest way to dramatically slow the spread of the virus while letting businesses stay open.
We will need solid guidance from the General Assembly, when it reconvenes, about community enforcement requirements, and the process by which the health department develops enforcement rules for businesses will need to be transparent and open to input from businesses and chambers of commerce.
Governing in a pandemic is not a simple matter, and it would be heartening to see opposition leaders respond by addressing the points outlined above and emphasize the need to work together to make this requirement the least burdensome it can be.
Instead, we see knee-jerk reactions by the House and Senate minority leaders decrying the rule as “unconscionable” (Todd Gilbert) and presenting “stifling burdens” (Tommy Norment), thereby stirring up and inflaming tensions.
Sadly, even the VA Association of Chiefs of Police issued a statement strongly opposing the measure rather than emphasizing the need for thoughtful and collaborative development of enforcement policies.
The science is clear: wear masks and keep people safe. The politics and short-sighted confrontational responses invoked by community leaders who should have the maturity to model good governance practice is disheartening for those of us hoping for informed and bipartisan leadership on this critical matter of life and death.
Charles Sharpless
Fredericksburg
