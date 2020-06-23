Public needs current infection numbers
We need to know the current number of COVID-19 infections by county, so that we know the real situation for today.
We have access to the total victims and those hospitalized, but not who is currently infected. Please put on your investigative reporting hats and make this information available to your subscribers.
Jerre Hale
Stafford
