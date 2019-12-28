Public policy should support current challenges
As a former elected school board member, I took my oath several years ago to uphold the Constitution and cherish its amendments.
At the time of the adoption of the Second Amendment, the citizenry was given the sacred right to defend our republic as it stood, without the outstanding mental health, social and behavioral delivery system of today’s Stafford County.
It is staffed by deeply dedicated, passionate people who strive every day to have their finger on the pulse of adults, youth and their families. Those fallen with need, impelled with desperation, on the edge. Feeling all is lost, with no one to turn to, some want to end their own life and the lives of others around them.
The Second Amendment was fashioned when the fabric of professionals, technology and service delivery that we are blessed to have now did not exist. Stafford County Board stewards must strengthen and shape policy beyond the boardroom that considers all that are involved in making our democracy strong.
So when they have a vote to shape a new direction of public policy, they should validate the work of professionals who know who may be capable of a violent act prior to when it occurs.
Strengthen the daily delivery of services in our community with an affirming, “Job well done.” And assure the shaken that there is a beautiful, caring community offering them comfort. Finally, in times such as this. I would say to my public policy maker colleagues: Make sure the decision or vote that you make can live beyond your present existence. Remember, we have the blessing to decide and impact a time we may never live long enough to see.
Paulette Johnson
Stafford
