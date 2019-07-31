Punishment doesn’t always fit the crime
Consider the following: a struggling young couple are riding their scooter to the Social Services building to get a SNAP card. Between them is sandwiched their infant in a baby-style front pack. They are pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy and given a ticket. In court, they are convicted of a Class 6 felony for child endangerment because the toddler wasn’t wearing a helmet.
No harm was intended toward the child, and no injury was incurred. A more humane approach would have been for the deputy to instruct the parents of the dangers of transporting the baby unprotected and maybe driving the mother and infant home to ensure their safety.
Now compare that to a recent fatal accident where a young lady of 20 ran a yellow light and hit another car. An investigation of her vehicle uncovered marijuana. The driver succumbed to his injuries and died. The woman was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and some other charges, but these were later reduced to misdemeanors, and she served minimal jail time.
One factor that might play into the disparity in results of these two cases is that the young couple had to rely on a public defender, whereas the young lady was able to obtain the services of a private attorney. Same county, dramatically different results.
Is the system broken, or is it designed to be this way?
Phineas Eng
Stafford