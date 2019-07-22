Punishments should fit the crime
Help me out. In “Spotsy woman sentenced in wreck” [July 12], Ms. Casiana De Jesus killed a man; even though involuntarily, his death resulted from her irresponsible actions.
Her original charge of felonious involuntary manslaughter was reduced to a misdemeanor of reckless driving. She will serve only 37 days of her 74-day sentence in jail—the same amount of time Mr. McDermott spent in a medical center fighting for his life, only to lose the battle Ms. De Jesus created.
The Virginia Code sentencing standards for involuntary manslaughter are not less than one nor more than 10 years in jail, and possibly even 20 years under the judge’s discretion. Ms. De Jesus gets to live her life without real punishment for such a seriously irresponsible action.
The next day, in “Slashing of officer brings 20 years” [July 13], Mr. Joseph Louis Jackson will serve 20 years of a 45-year sentence in an attack where the victim lived. The victim, Officer David Cabrera, stated that “…the incident had a profound impact on him and his family.”
Did the court system in Ms. De Jesus’ case think Mr. McDermott’s death did not or would not have an enormously profound impact on his own family?
I am reading totally-out-of-whack articles like this all the time in The Free Lance–Star. It’s as though another person’s life has no value in our society. Injure someone and you’ll get years in prison. Kill someone and you’ll get a slap on the wrist.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Connie McLean
Stafford