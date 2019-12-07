Put monument removal issue on the ballot
The commonwealth defines for itself what powers it will grant to local governments; the object is to obey the legal principle of Dillon’s Rule for determining local government authority.
This rule has NOT been abused by the legislature to block local government removal of statuary, memorials, monuments or other items important to our history. The rule is being applied legally and was accepted by many states, as noted in the Nov. 26 editorial (“Will new majority gut Dillon Rule?”). It has also been violated by many states that accepted the ruling.
Statuary, memorials, monuments or other items important to our history are not glorification. If they are, then that applies to all wars, not only the war between the states. Today, unfortunately, if Democrats deem something unsatisfactory they change it, even though a minority demands the change and the majority of Virginians are not affected.
The majority in Virginia doesn’t care if the statuary, memorials, or monuments remain in place.
It’s important that Virginians learn from the past. If not for all of its past, Virginia wouldn’t be what it is today.
If you want the real answer from the people, put it on a ballot; do not use a poll or somebody’s personal opinion. The people should call the shots, not the members of the legislature calling the shots merely because the Democrats now have a majority.
Stop the agitation. It’s foolish to continue. History cannot be changed for anyone by removal of any statuary, memorial or monument. All statues for any war are created for a moment of time.
If you want to debate something, then debate the Corwin Amendment originally written by President Lincoln and ratified by his Congress.
Christopher Ezelle
Locust Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.