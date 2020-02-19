Putting the federal budget in perspective
Our representatives in the federal government do not appear to have any perspective of the amount of our money they are spending. They don’t talk in terms of millions or billions of dollars, but trillions.
How big is that number? The distance to the moon is 238,900 miles; that is 15 trillion inches. The dollar bill is 6.14 inches long. It would take 2.4 billion of them laid end to end to reach the moon.
The proposed federal budget is $4.8 trillion; that’s 4.8 trillion $1 bills. That translates to over 1,947 trips to the moon. Since the $1 bill is 2.61 inches wide, the government could build a road 423 feet wide to the moon paved with $1 bills.
No need for a rocket to get people to the moon; just take the annual budget in $1 bills, lay them end to end and side by side, and drive to the moon on the widest super highway in the world!
Shhh! Don’t tell our representatives though. They will probably try.
Joseph Shuhy
Spotsylvania
