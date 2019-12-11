Questions about 911 outage are still not answered
On Dec. 7 at 9:28 p.m., the Spotsylvania Government notified the public via social media that the 911 system was down. At 11:40 p.m. the government notified us that the system was back up and operational. Since then, the government has provided no information about the incident, not a quote in the paper or on the sheriff’s or county’s website.
Within minutes of the information becoming public, information security circles were already speculating that Spotsy was the latest county to fall victim to a ransomware attack.
Now, the average number of days a typical ransomware attack lasts is 7.3. Spotsy systems returned in just over 2 hours. Did our government hand over public money to fraudsters to bring 911 systems back online quickly, or was it something else entirely?
All we can do right now is speculate because the county government has not informed us what happened, and that needs to change.
Ryan Luehrs
Spotsylvania
