Quit trying to

sensationalize

coronavirus stories

I have to ask about the May 31 headline [“Virus closes Chick-fil-A restaurant in Central Park”]. One case is now an outbreak, and you feel it needs to be a headline in bold print?

I don’t want anybody to get sick, but no wonder people are scared to death. Are you going to make it a headline the next time someone gets a case of Zika or West Nile virus?

I can understand your need to report it, but put it on page two and quit sensationalizing this stuff. We are tired of it.

John Ulrich

Stafford

